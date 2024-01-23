If my daughters need to take permission from their husbands to visit me, I will personally come and take them away - Doctor says



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – A doctor by the name Obianma Onyia has said that a man who makes his wife take permission from him before visiting her parents has failed as the leader of his home.

The 52-year-old mother of three stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, January 22, 2024, after her previous post raised eyebrows among Nigerian men online.

"If you marry my daughters and they need to take permission from you to visit me whenever they deem fit no matter how far away they stay from me, I’ll personally come and take them away from you,” the previous post read.

Let me tell you now, I have never sought permission. My hubby and I didn’t raise them to fit into the prevailing master-servant relationships that apparently plague marriages in Nigeria today (yes coz this whole flawed concept is new to me).

“But I paid bride price”- you say.

Bride price is merely a token of commitment and not a symbol of ownership.

You must be stark raving mad if you think that your miserable 10,000 (or even 100k) is enough to buy a full grown human being whose parents used several hundred millions to train… or does it cover for all the other sacrifices made that money can’t buy???

You should aim at being partners who discuss issues amicably as a team and build a strong formidable relationship and a great family that can stand the test of time.

That should be your aim.

And not how to enslave and emotionally abuse someone’s innocent precious child.