Y’all are clowns - TACHA fires back at those criticizing her for saying people shouldn't be faithful while dating



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Reality show star, Tacha, has fired back at those criticizing her for saying people shouldn't be faithful while dating.

During a podcast session with Big Brother winner, Phyna, Tacha said that a lady doesn't have to be faithful in a relationship until she gets the ring.

Following the criticism that trailed the comment, the reality show star has now fired back at her critics, describing them as “clowns”. Tacha stated that if a man with six kids is single in his marriage, why should she be faithful as an unmarried single girl.

She tweeted;

“Can’t help but laugh at the Tears!! A man with 6 kids is single in his marriage! And I should be faithful as an unmarried single girl?? Make it sense. Keep shifting the goal post when it comes to men!! Y’all are clowns”