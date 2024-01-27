I made a grave mistake working with RUTO - Kwale Senator JUMA BOY now begs RAILA forgiveness ahead of 2027

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Kwale Senator Issa
Boy Juma has pleaded with ODM Leader Raila Odinga to forgive him for
working with the Kenya Kwanza administration.
Speaking at Kwale Baraza Park in Matuga, Kwale County as
part of the party’s mass recruitment drive in the region, the senator expressed
his regrets for working with President William Ruto, saying it won’t happen
again.
The prodigal senator said he was happy to have come back
home.
“Baba naomba msamaha… Nimerudi nyumbani,” the senator
emotionally said.
Since being elected, Boy, together with Kwale Woman Rep
Fatuma Masito, has been working closely with President William Ruto’s allies.
They, however, assured the former Prime Minister of their
support ahead of the 2027 General Election.
The senator said he was mentored by Raila politically and
that in the next general election, ODM will secure all the seats in the county.
“Don’t worry Baba. We are with you and we will support you
to our last breath,” Boy said.
The former Prime Minister accepted the apologies of Kwale
Senator Issa Boy and Woman Representative Fatuma Masito, who have been seen as
working closely with Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, who is allied to the ruling
alliance.
Raila while leading the recruitment drive in several parts
of the country received several defectors from other parties.
