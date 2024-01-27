I made a grave mistake working with RUTO - Kwale Senator JUMA BOY now begs RAILA forgiveness ahead of 2027

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Kwale Senator Issa Boy Juma has pleaded with ODM Leader Raila Odinga to forgive him for working with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking at Kwale Baraza Park in Matuga, Kwale County as part of the party’s mass recruitment drive in the region, the senator expressed his regrets for working with President William Ruto, saying it won’t happen again.

The prodigal senator said he was happy to have come back home.

“Baba naomba msamaha… Nimerudi nyumbani,” the senator emotionally said.

Since being elected, Boy, together with Kwale Woman Rep Fatuma Masito, has been working closely with President William Ruto’s allies.

They, however, assured the former Prime Minister of their support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The senator said he was mentored by Raila politically and that in the next general election, ODM will secure all the seats in the county.

“Don’t worry Baba. We are with you and we will support you to our last breath,” Boy said.

The former Prime Minister accepted the apologies of Kwale Senator Issa Boy and Woman Representative Fatuma Masito, who have been seen as working closely with Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, who is allied to the ruling alliance.

Raila while leading the recruitment drive in several parts of the country received several defectors from other parties.

