Are RUTO’s CSs working against him? See what REBECCA MIANO did that attracted the wrath of MUTAHI NGUNYI!



Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has sounded an alarm, accusing Cabinet Secretaries of working against President William Ruto.

Venting on X, Ngunyi warned Trade Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano against promoting herself instead of Ruto’s agenda.

He advised CS Miano to sell Ruto’s programmes instead of seeking self-glory.

According to Ngunyi, the Presidency is a jealous institution if its agenda is not promoted to the public.

“Why do Cabinet Ministers sell themselves instead of selling Ruto's agenda? This is a question for Rebecca Miano. Remember: The Presidency is a very jealous Institution. Sell his programmes,” Ngunyi stated.

Ngunyi appeared to be reacting to a hashtag that was promoting CS Rebecca Miano on the X platform.

Miano was trending on X for the better part of Thursday in what appeared to be a sponsored hashtag praising her works in the Trade docket assigned by President Ruto.

In the hashtag, MITI delivers, social media users praised the Trade CS for delivering in her ministry and providing policy directions to key government agencies.

A section of Influencers claimed that CS Miano played a key role in the Kenya-EU trade agreement and the Kenya-India trade forum.

The Trade CS was also commended for coming up with sustainable initiatives that have led to improved food security.

CS Miano previously headed the East Africa Community, The Arid and Semi-Arid Lands, and the Regional Development docket.

She was moved to the Ministry of Trade by President Ruto during a cabinet reshuffle in October 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.