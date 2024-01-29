Elderly mum leaving $2.8M inheritance to pets after kids didn’t visit when she was sick

Monday, January 29, 2024 – An elderly woman has decided to leave her $2.8 million fortune to her pets, claiming they've been her only comfort in her old age.
The woman from Shanghai, known only as Ms Liu, cut
her three children out of her will because they didn't visit or care for her,
according to The South China Morning Post.
Originally, Ms Liu had planned to leave her wealth to her
children, but changed her mind due to their lack of contact.
In her updated will, she insists all her money must be used
to look after her pets and any future offspring, with a local vet clinic
appointed to manage her inheritance and care for the animals.
She wanted to leave all her money directly to her pets, but
that's not allowed in China, Chen Kai, an official from the Will Registration
Centre headquarters in Beijing told The South China Morning Post.
"However, there are alternatives to solve this
issue," Kai said.
"Liu's current will is one way and we would have
advised her to appoint a person she trusts to supervise the vet clinic to
ensure the pets are properly cared for."
An official warned Ms Liu about the risks of giving all her
cash to the vet clinic.
"We told Auntie Liu that if her children change their
attitude towards her, she could always alter her will again," they said.
The story has sparked a lot of online debate in China.
0 Comments