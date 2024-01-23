DARIUS JACKSON's brother files restraining order against his ex- KEKE PALMER



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – American actress, Keke Palmer has been hit with a restraining order by her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson's brother.

Sarunas Jackson has filed restraining orders against Keke and her mother Sharon Palmer.

Sarunas, also an actor, accused the pair of "harassment", according to documents obtained by The Blast, and is seeking protection for himself, his parents and one of his other brothers.

The Insecure actor alleged that Keke harassed him on 11 January.

The restraining orders come weeks after Darius claimed Keke was the "primary aggressor" in their relationship, following her initial domestic violence complaint.

Keke and Darius welcomed a son, Leodis, in February last year. Their relationship ended in late 2023 and they have been embroiled in legal battles ever since.