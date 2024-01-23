DARIUS JACKSON's brother files restraining order against his ex- KEKE PALMER

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – American actress, Keke Palmer has been hit with a restraining order by her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson's brother.
Sarunas Jackson has filed restraining orders against Keke
and her mother Sharon Palmer.
Sarunas, also an actor, accused the pair of
"harassment", according to documents obtained by The Blast, and is
seeking protection for himself, his parents and one of his other brothers.
The Insecure actor alleged that Keke harassed him on 11
January.
The restraining orders come weeks after Darius claimed Keke
was the "primary aggressor" in their relationship, following her
initial domestic violence complaint.
Keke and Darius welcomed a son, Leodis, in February last
year. Their relationship ended in late 2023 and they have been embroiled in
legal battles ever since.
