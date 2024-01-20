Back to sender as WAIGURU rejects RUTO’s proposals – We will never allow you to undermine us like this

Saturday, January 20, 2024 – President William Ruto’s proposals on education have hit a snug.
This is after the Council of
Governors rejected the recommendations report of the Presidential Working Party
on reforms in the Education Sector.
In a statement yesterday,
Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru said the Council recognises the importance of
Education as a key driver of socio-economic development.
She added that the Council
welcomes efforts aimed at improving the education sector in the country.
"We wish to acknowledge the
tremendous efforts by Counties in transforming the devolved education functions
assigned to them by the Constitution," she said.
"Having gone through the
full report, its recommendations, and the negative impact it possesses on
Devolution, we reject the recommendations by the working party on Education as
they undermine the basic structure and framework of the management of Education
by the Counties."
She called on the Kenya
National Union of Teachers to support the spirit and letter of the Constitution
and refrain from derailing efforts made by County Governments in the Education
Sector.
President William Ruto on
September 29, 2022, appointed the Presidential Working Party on Education
Reform (PWPER).
They were mandated to submit the
Report covering all the Terms of Reference and titled, Transforming Education,
Training and Research for Sustainable Development in Kenya.
In August, the Presidential
Working Party on Education Reforms submitted its report to the President.
Ruto issued a directive to the
Ministry of Education to implement education reforms within the given
timeframe.
