A rogue Nakuru County askari removes a patient from a dialysis machine at War Memorial Hospital as Governor KIHIKA ignores a court order and forcefully takes over the private hospital (VIDEO).

In her ruling, the
judge restrained the county government from interfering with the running of the
hospital pending the hearing and determination of a case touching on its
ownership.
The court order also
allowed the hospital staff to access the medical facility pending the hearing
and determination of the suit filed by the directors of the facility.
However, Governor
Susan Kihika ignored the court order and sent county askaris and armed police
officers to forcefully take over the management of the hospital.
The staff confronted
one of the askaris after he attempted to remove a dialysis machine from a
critically ill patient.
They had to chase him away to save the patient’s life.
The hospital, which
has operated for more than 100 years, is
privately owned and sits on 25 acres of land.
Watch video.
Drama as a Nakuru county enforcement officer is chased away from War Memorial Hospital after he allegedly attempted to remove a patient from a dialysis machine. Nurses chased him away. The country has disobeyed a court order and taken over the hospital pic.twitter.com/PPAz4FHnYx— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) January 22, 2024
