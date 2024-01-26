International Court of Justice rules Israel must take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza



Friday, January 26, 2024 – The International Court of Justice ruled on Friday that at least some of Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing war against Hamas could fall within the terms of the Genocide Convention before saying they must take a series of preventative measures.

The court stated that there is “plausibility” to South Africa’s claims that Palestinians require protection from genocide, which is damaging to Israel.

However, the court did not take the action most desired by South Africa and feared by Israel that of ordering an immediate, unilateral ceasefire which would have stymied the war effort and indicated that the court believes genocide is actively taking place.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued an interim ruling concerning the Israel-Gaza conflict and the accusations of Genocide against the Israeli government.

The case brought forward by South Africa, alleging genocidal acts by Israel on the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip, saw the ICJ issue six provisional measures. But didn’t order a ceasefire.

Among these measures is an order for Israel to ensure regional humanitarian access, and measures to prevent any acts that could be considered genocidal – killing members of a group, causing bodily harm, or preventing births.

The measures also include an order that the Israeli military does not commit any genocidal acts, and prevent and punish any public comments that could be considered incitement to commit genocide in Gaza

However, the ruling is temporary, and the court is not expected to render a final decision on South Africa’s genocide claims for several years.