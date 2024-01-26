International Court of Justice rules Israel must take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza

Friday, January 26, 2024 – The International Court of Justice ruled on Friday that at least some of Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing war against Hamas could fall within the terms of the Genocide Convention before saying they must take a series of preventative measures.
The court stated that there is “plausibility” to South
Africa’s claims that Palestinians require protection from genocide, which is
damaging to Israel.
However, the court did not take the action most desired by
South Africa and feared by Israel that of ordering an immediate, unilateral
ceasefire which would have stymied the war effort and indicated that the court
believes genocide is actively taking place.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued an
interim ruling concerning the Israel-Gaza conflict and the accusations of
Genocide against the Israeli government.
The case brought forward by South Africa, alleging genocidal
acts by Israel on the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip, saw the ICJ
issue six provisional measures. But didn’t order a ceasefire.
Among these measures is an order for Israel to ensure
regional humanitarian access, and measures to prevent any acts that could be
considered genocidal – killing members of a group, causing bodily harm, or
preventing births.
The measures also include an order that the Israeli military
does not commit any genocidal acts, and prevent and punish any public comments
that could be considered incitement to commit genocide in Gaza
However, the ruling is temporary, and the court is not
expected to render a final decision on South Africa’s genocide claims for
several years.
