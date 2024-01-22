Beverly Hills 90210 actor, DAVID GAIL, dies at 58



Monday, January 22, 2024 – Beverly Hills 90210 actor David Gail has died at the age of 58.

The American actor played the one-time fiancé of Shannen Doherty's Brenda Walsh on the hit 1990s show.

Gail's death was confirmed by his sister, Katie Colmenares on Instagram.

"There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me," she wrote, alongside a photo of the two siblings hugging.

"I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being," Colmenares continued, "missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."

No cause of death or further details were given.

Gail, also known for his portrayal of Dr. Joe Scanlon on the "General Hospital" spinoff soap "Port Charles," was mourned by his colleagues in the comments section of Colmenares' post.

Director and producer Peter Ferriero wrote that Gail was a "kind human. Someone I wish I spoke to more."

He continued, "He was (full) of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know (him). I am so saddened for your loss, and the world's loss. He was a gift to us all."

A Tampa, Florida, native, Gail played Doherty's fiancé in the teen drama series "Beverly Hills, 90210," for eight episodes. He was the second actor to play Dr. Joe Scanlon in "Port Charles" and took over the role from Michael Dietz in 1999.

Gail's credits also include playing Dean Collins in the 1996 Warner Bros. TV drama "Savannah," and appearances on "Growing Pains," "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "Murder, She Wrote" in the early 1990s, according to his IMDb page.