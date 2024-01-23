Ghana national team bus attacked by angry fans after their elimination (VIDEO)



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Angry fans at the AFCON 2023 targeted the Black Stars of Ghana, by vandalizing their team bus in Cote d’Ivoire after they were eliminated from the tournament.

The incident occurred after Ghana's disappointing performance in their last group-stage match against Mozambique, which ended in a 2-2 draw last night.

Ghana needed a win to advance to the next stage but they failed to secure the victory.

In Group B, Cape Verde Islands and Egypt made it through, while Ghana and Mozambique have been eliminated.

Ghana national team bus attacked by angry fans after their elimination (VIDEO 1) pic.twitter.com/fGE9WrsBDs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 23, 2024

Ghana national team bus attacked by angry fans after their elimination (VIDEO 2) pic.twitter.com/R2lNO8pBbF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 23, 2024