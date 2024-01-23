Woman claiming to be PELE's secret daughter wants the football legend dug up for paternity test

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – A woman who claims to be the secret daughter of football icon Pele is demanding the exhumation of his body.
Maria do Socorro Azevedo, 60, first launched a paternity
suit five years ago and is now instructing a lawyer to make the move.
Pele died on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82 after
having a tumour removed from his colon.
He duly recognised the possibility he could have another
child in his will. He married three times and officially has seven children,
although one is a stepdaughter. Two of his children, Edinho Nascimento and
Flavia Christina, agreed to DNA tests after the reading of their father’s will.
Now reports in Brazil, quoting Maria do Socorro Azevedo’s
lawyer Marcos Fernando dos Santos Sousa, said the initial tests they had done
came back negative - but that his client’s DNA test had come back with “high
possibilities” of a blood link.
Mr dos Santos Sousa said they now had “no option” but to
request the exhumation of Pele’s body to “resolve the situation.”
The football star is said to have agreed to a DNA test but
died before it could take place.
Maria do Socorro Azevedo spoke publicly about her claims
that she is Pele’s daughter on a Brazilian TV programme on Sunday, Jan. 21, and
insisted she was not interested in his money. She said her late mother had
never told the former Brazil and Santos forward she was pregnant with their
child after a fling in Sao Luis in the Brazilian state of Maranhao.
Maria, who hails from the state of Piaui in north-east
Brazil, said she had first decided to do a DNA test in 2019 when she was
working as a maid in Sao Paulo.
Pele left 30 per cent of his estate to his widow, third wife
Marica Aoki, with another 60 per cent to be split between his children and 10
per cent to two grandchildren. His net worth at the time of his death has been
put at around £ 78 million.
If Maria do Socorro Azevedo ends up being recognised as his
eighth child, she would be able to claim her share of the estate awarded to her
siblings.
A lawyer acting for Pele’s family, Augusto Miglioli, said
his family would contest any exhumation demand on the basis that the DNA tests
already carried out had shown Maria was not the footballer’s daughter.
