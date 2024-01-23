Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Angry Ivorian fans vandalized several buses after the host nation (Ivory Coast) suffered its heaviest defeat at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Ivory Coast were thrashed 4 - 0 on their home soil in their
last group-stage match on Monday, January 22.
After the game, angry fans expressed their pain by
destroying several buses outside the stadium.
However, Ivory Coast has an opportunity to qualify for the
Round of 16 via the best losers route to remain in the competition
In group A, Equatorial Guinea tops the group with seven
points, the same number of points as Nigeria but they finish top of the group
with seven goals.
Angry Ivorian fans destroy buses after their 4 - 0 humiliating defeat to Equatorial Guinea (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/PX7NThGOXD— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 23, 2024
0 Comments