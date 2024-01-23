Angry Ivorian fans destroy buses after their 4 - 0 humiliating defeat to Equatorial Guinea (VIDEO)



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Angry Ivorian fans vandalized several buses after the host nation (Ivory Coast) suffered its heaviest defeat at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast were thrashed 4 - 0 on their home soil in their last group-stage match on Monday, January 22.

After the game, angry fans expressed their pain by destroying several buses outside the stadium.

However, Ivory Coast has an opportunity to qualify for the Round of 16 via the best losers route to remain in the competition

In group A, Equatorial Guinea tops the group with seven points, the same number of points as Nigeria but they finish top of the group with seven goals.