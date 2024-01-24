Chelsea reportedly contact Napoli for VICTOR OSIMHEN



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Premier League side, Chelsea, have reportedly contacted Napoli over a potential summer move for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

The striker has been linked with several clubs in Europe following his impressive performance that saw him guide Napoli to their first Serie A league title in 33 years.

The 25-year-old scored 31 goals and assisted five in 39 games across all competitions with 26 of them scored in the league.

According to UK publication, GIVEMESPORT, the Blues have now opened talks for the Nigerian as they desperately need to strengthen their attack.

GIVEMESPORT stated, “Chelsea ‘conversations have happened’ over tempting Napoli star Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Mauricio Pochettino has also initiated contact involving another striker as he aims to improve his attacking options.

“Pochettino, who parted with more than £400million as he aimed to bolster his squad ahead of the previous window slamming shut, is running out of time to draft in reinforcements as the February 1 deadline is fast approaching.

“Chelsea have raced ahead of Arsenal in the hunt for Osimhen’s signature, according to TEAMtalk, but they are still facing stiff competition from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain as they aim to wrap up an eye-catching deal.”