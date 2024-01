Forcing your wife to contribute her money for running of the house is financial abuse - Doctor says



Sunday, January 28, 2024 – A medical doctor, Obianma Onya, has said that a woman who is being treated well by her husband can spend her last card on running the home.

Dr. Obianma stated this in a Facebook post on Saturday, January 27, 2024, after she earlier said that it's financial abuse for a man to force his wife to contribute her money for the running of the house.