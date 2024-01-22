22-year-old woman killed as gunmen open fire on her outside popular eatery in South Africa



Sunday, January 28, 2024 – Police in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, are on the hunt for two gunmen after a 22-year-old woman, Tia Ashleigh Robinson was shot dead in Pinetown, west of the Durban city centre.

KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, January 27, 2024, said that a case of murder is under investigation.

According to Colonel Gwala, the victim was shot multiple times outside a popular eatery on Thursday, January 25, 2024. She was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition and succumbed to her injuries.

“It is alleged that the victim was parking her vehicle when she was ambushed by armed suspects who opened fire and wounded her. She was taken to hospital where she subsequently died as a result of her injuries,” Gwala said.

ALS spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said emergency services attended to the shooting in Pastoll Road just after 8am

"Paramedics were directed to a vehicle where a female, believed to be in her 20s, was found in a critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to her body. Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the woman on the scene before she was rushed through to a nearby Durban Hospital however, she died a short while after arriving at the hospital,“ he said.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for Robinson on social media following news of her death.

She has been described as a loving person with a giant heart.

Robinson’s uncle, Grant Robinson, said the family is devastated at the young woman’s passing.

Speaking to journalists, he said the family is waiting for answers.