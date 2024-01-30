Caught on CCTV: See what these notorious thugs have been doing in Eldoret at night (VIDEO).

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - CCTV cameras have captured notorious thugs who have been breaking into Wines and Spirits shops in Eldoret, leaving traders counting losses.

The suspected thugs were captured on CCTV cameras installed in a business premise trying to break into a popular Wines and Spirits outlet along Eldoret-Talket road at night.

They used iron bars to break into the liquor shop but did not succeed.

Several traders have fallen victims to the thugs, who mostly operate in the dead of night.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.