See how AHMEDNASIR is secretly begging for a job from RUTO after the Supreme Court rendered him jobless

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, is on a serious job-hunting mission a week after the Supreme Court rendered him jobless.

In a unanimous decision, the apex court banned Ahmednasir or members representing him from appearing over what the court termed as years of consistently distasteful remarks made against the institution and its judges on various media platforms.

Being banned from appearing before the Supreme Court has serious financial ramifications and Ahmednasir has started begging for a job from Ruto.

On Friday, immediately after the Court of Appeal halted the deduction of housing levy on salaried Kenyans, Ahmednasir took to his X account and termed the move as a ‘temporary setback”

"Today's ruling by the Court of Appeal quashing the Finance Bill 2023-24 is a mere temporary setback," Ahmednassir said.

The lawyer further said that the Head of State's agenda, including the housing levy, is both noble and visionary.

Ahmednasir advised the President to go back to the drawing board and come up with a solution.

"President Ruto and his team must go back to the drawing board and come up with a solution. We can't shelf these great ideas for a day, leave abandoning the same altogether!" he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.