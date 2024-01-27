See how AHMEDNASIR is secretly begging for a job from RUTO after the Supreme Court rendered him jobless

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi
lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, is on a serious job-hunting mission a week after
the Supreme Court rendered him jobless.
In a unanimous decision, the apex court banned Ahmednasir or
members representing him from appearing over what the court termed as years of
consistently distasteful remarks made against the institution and its judges on
various media platforms.
Being banned from appearing before the Supreme Court has
serious financial ramifications and Ahmednasir has started begging for a job
from Ruto.
On Friday, immediately after the Court of Appeal halted the
deduction of housing levy on salaried Kenyans, Ahmednasir took to his X account
and termed the move as a ‘temporary setback”
"Today's ruling by the Court of Appeal quashing the
Finance Bill 2023-24 is a mere temporary setback," Ahmednassir said.
The lawyer further said that the Head of State's agenda,
including the housing levy, is both noble and visionary.
Ahmednasir advised the President to go back to the drawing
board and come up with a solution.
"President Ruto and his team must go back to the drawing
board and come up with a solution. We can't shelf these great ideas for a day,
leave abandoning the same altogether!" he added.
