ERIC OMONDI reveals plans to settle his differences with JACQUE MARIBE and raise his son after she accused him of being a deadbeat dad



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Renowned comedian Eric Omondi has openly confirmed that he is the biological father to the son he sired with disgraced TV anchor, Jacque Maribe.

Speaking in an interview, Omondi said he has two children with different mothers, his two baby mamas being Jacque Maribe and social media influencer Lynne.

He further revealed that he has already talked to Jacque and she agreed to hand over the son to him.

“Ni mtoto wangu, tulishaongea na Jacque na nitamchukua niishi na yeye. (I have already talked with Jacque, and I will take him to live with me. He is my son; I have two children. I will teach him, raise him, live with him; he is my child,” he said.

He also expressed his commitment to reconnecting with Jacque for the well-being of their son, without delving into specific details.

This acknowledgment follows a recent interview by his baby mama Lynne, where she proudly declared herself to be the only woman with a child by Eric Omondi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST