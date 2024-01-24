ERIC OMONDI reveals plans to settle his differences with JACQUE MARIBE and raise his son after she accused him of being a deadbeat dad

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Renowned comedian Eric Omondi has openly confirmed that he is the biological father to the son he sired with disgraced TV anchor, Jacque Maribe.
Speaking in an interview, Omondi said he has two children
with different mothers, his two baby mamas being Jacque Maribe and
social media influencer Lynne.
He further revealed that he has already talked to Jacque and
she agreed to hand over the son to him.
“Ni mtoto wangu, tulishaongea na Jacque na
nitamchukua niishi na yeye. (I have already talked with Jacque, and
I will take him to live with me. He is my son; I have two children. I will
teach him, raise him, live with him; he is my child,” he said.
He also expressed his commitment to reconnecting with Jacque
for the well-being of their son, without delving into specific details.
This acknowledgment follows a recent interview by his baby
mama Lynne, where she proudly declared herself to be the only woman with a
child by Eric Omondi.
