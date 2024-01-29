'Squid Game' star LEE BYUNG-HUN's home burglarized and ransacked



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Squid Game star, Lee Byung-hun's house has been burglarized and ransacked.

This was uncovered after one of Lee's staff members stopped by his Los Angeles area home. The thieves smashed a sliding glass door to get inside the house.

This went down while the "Squid Game" star was out of town. It's unclear if anything was stolen and how much those items might be worth.

Cops told TMZ that Lee will go through his belongings when he gets home to figure out if anything is missing. It also appears to be the work of one of the burglary crews that have been robbing wealthy neighbourhoods around Los Angeles.