"I dream of SAMIDOH paying my dowry one day" – KAREN NYAMU says



Friday, January 19, 2024 – Nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has revealed that she is looking forward to getting married to musician, Samuel Muchoki.

Karen and Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, have been in a relationship for a long time and have two children together.

Samidoh's wife, Edday Nderitu, in a heartbreaking post last year, said she would not raise her children in a polygamous family after 15 years of marriage.

The spotlight on Nyamu intensified when Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, relocated to the US with their three children citing security concerns.

In an interview with a local outlet, she addressed various aspects of her life and questioned Edday's claims.

“I might be underestimating, but I don’t believe what she said about being threatened. Didn’t everyone see how she was glowing when she was in Kenya?” she said.

Nyamu continued to express her perspective on the matter, saying:

"If that is true, how did she manage to put up the happy face when it was all fake? Does that also mean that wherever she is, she is faking it since she also looks very happy? It is good that what we see is also what we should be getting. In my view, she appeared genuinely content in her marriage.”

On the topic of her future with Samidoh, Nyamu remained non-committal, stating:

“I don’t plan things in my life; we simply navigate life as it unfolds. As for plans, I can’t provide a definitive answer at this moment,” she said.

"Additionally, I can say that I dream of him paying dowry for me one day. I cherish his companionship and our everyday life. As for plans, I can’t provide a definitive answer at this moment,” she said.

“I have a foundation that is still running, and we give bursaries. We get a lot of help from outside the country.,” she explained