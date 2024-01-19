Snake crawls out on plane mid-flight to passengers' horror (VIDEO)



Friday, January 19, 2024 – Passengers on a Thai AirAsia flight from Bangkok to Phuket were shocked when they discovered a snake in the cabin’s overhead compartment.

A video of the incident was shared online by a passenger.

The tiny snake was seen slithering over the overhead cabin lights above the overhead compartment on an AirAsia Airbus A320 plane on January 13.

The discovery led to some passengers moving away from the seats that were closer to the snake while others took out their phones to record the reptile.

One of the cabin crew members reportedly tried to capture the snake inside an empty disposable plastic water bottle. The snake was later swept into a garbage bag using a plastic bottle.

It was not immediately clear how the snake ended up inside the aircraft.

The snake was found as the plane was preparing to land at the Phuket airport.

Once the plane landed, it was searched thoroughly. Reports said that no other snakes were found.

Some observers on TikTok likened the situation to the Hollywood film "Snakes on a Plane."

Watch the video below.