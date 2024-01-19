Snake crawls out on plane mid-flight to passengers' horror (VIDEO)

Friday, January 19, 2024 – Passengers on a Thai AirAsia flight from Bangkok to Phuket were shocked when they discovered a snake in the cabin’s overhead compartment.
A video of the incident was shared online by a
passenger.
The tiny snake was seen slithering over the overhead cabin
lights above the overhead compartment on an AirAsia Airbus A320 plane on
January 13.
The discovery led to some passengers moving away from the
seats that were closer to the snake while others took out their phones to
record the reptile.
One of the cabin crew members reportedly tried to capture
the snake inside an empty disposable plastic water bottle. The snake was later
swept into a garbage bag using a plastic bottle.
It was not immediately clear how the snake ended up inside
the aircraft.
The snake was found as the plane was preparing to land at
the Phuket airport.
Once the plane landed, it was searched thoroughly. Reports
said that no other snakes were found.
Some observers on TikTok likened the situation to the
Hollywood film "Snakes on a Plane."
Watch the video below.
A TikTok user, @wannabnailssalon, posted a video of a small snake on a plane heading from Bangkok to Phuket.— Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) January 16, 2024
After passengers pointed out the snake, a flight attendant used a plastic bottle and a bag to catch it before landing.
The incident occurred on Thai AirAsia's FD3015… pic.twitter.com/zgY2rOqfPf
