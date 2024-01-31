Depression? This man was filmed walking along a major highway in Nairobi at night wrapped in a towel (VIDEO).

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - A social media user has shared a video of a middle-aged man walking along a major highway in Nairobi wrapped in a towel at night.

The concerned social media user tried to ask the seemingly depressed man why he was walking alone at night wrapped in a towel but he insisted he was okay.

“Bro, what problem are you facing? I can help you as a fellow man” he tried to intervene but the man continued walking along the highway looking unbothered.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are facing tough economic times.

Some are succumbing to depression and taking extreme measures.

Watch the heartbreaking video.