See how Nigerians are dishing out bribes at Nyayo House and getting Kenyan passports through VIP services - We don’t have a country.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - A social media user has raised the alarm after it emerged that Nigerian nationals are bribing rogue officials at Nyayo House to get Kenyan passports.

She had an encounter with a Nigerian national who had a Kenyan passport and when she asked him how he got it, he revealed that he bribed officials at Nyayo House.

He was even shocked by how the process was as easy as ABC.

He accessed VIP services after dishing out a bribe.

Check out the post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.