UHURU’s son JOMO throws in the towel in the fight with RUTO as he drops the case against the Kenya Kwanza government – Was he threatened?

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's son, Jomo Kenyatta, has given up fighting with President William Ruto and his government.

This is after he surprisingly dropped a case he filed against Ruto’s government after the two parties solved the wrangle amicably.

Jomo had accused the government of raiding his premises in a witch-hunt through which the State sought to seize his legally acquired firearms.

On Wednesday, Uhuru's eldest son withdrew the case after the state pledged to never interfere with his gun license.

Further, Jomo was assured that the Firearms Licensing Board had no plans to revoke his permit.

High Court Judge Jairus Ngaah ruled that both parties had consented to the withdrawal of the case.

"By consent, this matter is hereby marked as settled," the judge ruled.

However, should the matter arise again, it shall be dealt with as guided by the Firearms Act.

Jomo sued the government in July 2023 after police attempted to raid his house in Karen at night.

He complained that the police violated his constitutional rights in the exercise which he argued was conducted illegally.

He further emphasized that he was a licensed gun holder contrary to claims by the police.

Jomo thus asked the Firearms Licensing Board and the Attorney General to halt the revocation of his license until they followed due process.

Following the attempted raid, Uhuru condemned the government for going after his children in a strategy choreographed to frustrate and force him to retire.

Kenya's 4th President asked the police to follow the stipulated procedures of arresting his son if found culpable. Uhuru addressed the media after confronting the police at his son's premises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.