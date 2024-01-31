UHURU’s son JOMO throws in the towel in the fight with RUTO as he drops the case against the Kenya Kwanza government – Was he threatened?

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's son, Jomo Kenyatta, has given up fighting with President William Ruto and his government.
This is after he surprisingly
dropped a case he filed against Ruto’s government after the two parties solved
the wrangle amicably.
Jomo had accused the government
of raiding his premises in a witch-hunt through which the State sought to seize
his legally acquired firearms.
On Wednesday, Uhuru's eldest son
withdrew the case after the state pledged to never interfere with his gun
license.
Further, Jomo was assured that
the Firearms Licensing Board had no plans to revoke his permit.
High Court Judge Jairus Ngaah
ruled that both parties had consented to the withdrawal of the case.
"By consent, this matter is
hereby marked as settled," the judge ruled.
However, should the matter arise
again, it shall be dealt with as guided by the Firearms Act.
Jomo sued the government in July 2023 after police attempted to raid his house in Karen at night.
He
complained that the police violated his constitutional rights in the exercise
which he argued was conducted illegally.
He further emphasized that he was a licensed gun holder contrary to claims by the police.
Jomo thus asked the
Firearms Licensing Board and the Attorney General to halt the revocation of his
license until they followed due process.
Following the attempted raid,
Uhuru condemned the government for going after his children in a strategy
choreographed to frustrate and force him to retire.
Kenya's 4th President asked the
police to follow the stipulated procedures of arresting his son if found
culpable. Uhuru addressed the media after confronting the police at his son's
premises.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments