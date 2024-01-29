CS CHIRCHIR and DAVID NDII in Saudi Arabia to appease the kingdom after RUTO abruptly ended the G2G oil deal – Look!

Monday, January 29, 2024 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and President William Ruto's economic advisor Dr.David Ndii travelled to Saudi Arabia to seek enhanced petroleum cooperation.
This comes barely a week after
Ruto ended the controversial Government-to-government (G-to-G) oil deal with
Gulf companies, including Saudi Aramco.
According to reports, Chirchir
held a high-level meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin
Salman to explore mutual areas of cooperation.
Chirchir indicated that Kenya was
seeking partnerships that can contribute to expediting the achievement of
development goals in the energy and petroleum sector.
“The meeting also explored
opportunities for collaboration between the two countries, centering on
enhancing cooperation in petroleum and its supplies,” it was reported of the
meeting.
In that regard, Saudi Arabia
will help Kenya in developing its renewable energy program to promote
energy efficiency.
Additionally, the two countries
will exchange expertise in project development, policies, and systems.
Welcoming CS Chirchir to Saudi
Arabia, Salman stated that their talks will further encompass other sectors
including communication, electronic health, and online education.
The two leaders did not divulge
if Kenya’s oil deal with Saudi Aramco featured in the discussions.
The Kenyan government in 2023
announced that it would be buying fuel on a 180-day credit line from Saudi
Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and Emirates National Oil Company.
The deal which was supposed to end
in December 2023 was extended for one year to December 2024.
In January, the National
Treasury communicated to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that there would
be no further extension after elapse of the current contract.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
