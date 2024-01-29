A city lawyer is fighting for his life after he was ambushed by suspected bandits and his Toyota Landcruiser V8 sprayed with bullets, shortly after meeting a client in Garissa.

Monday, January 29, 2024 - City lawyer Anthony Gathitu Kabathi of Kabuthi and Company Advocates is fighting for his life in hospital after he was ambushed and shot by suspected bandits on his way back to Nairobi on Sunday, January 28, morning.

Kabuthi, an advocate of the High Court, was driving back to the city after meeting a client in Garissa when he was ambushed along the Isiolo-Modogashe Road, about five kilometers from a police camp.

The area where the lawyer was attacked is notorious for marauding bandits.

“Our officers received a distress call from members of the public who alerted us that there was a man was bleeding in a car (Toyota Land cruiser V8) that had veered off the road and stalled in a bush,” a police statement reads.

He sustained severe gunshot wounds during the ambush.

GSU officers rushed to the scene to rescue him and found him bleeding.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment before being flown to Nairobi.

The suspected bandits also robbed him of an unknown amount of money and other valuables.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.