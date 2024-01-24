Corruption is not a problem at all in Kenya Kwanza government – GACHAGUA now shocks Kenyans as he asks RUTO to do this after meeting CJ KOOME

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on President William Ruto to set up another meeting with Chief Justice Martha Koome.
Speaking during the opening of
the Gilgil Technical College in Nakuru County yesterday, Gachagua said Ruto
should discuss with CJ Koome about State Capture in the country and how to
tackle it.
According to Gachagua, State
Capture is hurting the country more than corruption, and as such they should
focus more on State Capture other than corruption.
“Even if you met with the Chief
Justice and discussed matters of corruption, had you sought my opinion, I would
have respectfully asked you to also address the topic of state capture as it is
more corrosive than even corruption.”
"Going forward, I would
like to request your excellence you invite the Chief Justice to come for three
to four hours to discuss state capture and plan how to end it,” said Gachagua.
On Monday, Ruto held a meeting
with CJ Koome at State House Nairobi to deliberate on building approaches to
fight corruption, enhance accountability, and facilitate the efficient and
seamless delivery of services to the people of Kenya.
The meeting which brought
together the three arms of government was also attended by Attorney General
Justin Muturi, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, National Assembly Speaker
Moses Wetang’ula, Council of Governors (COG) chairperson Anne Waiguru and
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.
During the meeting, the three
arms of government resolved to individually develop policies, guidelines,
regulations, and legislative proposals to fight corruption, improve service
delivery, and enhance institutional accountability.
They also committed to enhancing
service delivery, fighting corruption, and promoting the overall administration
of justice to enhance accountability.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments