Corruption is not a problem at all in Kenya Kwanza government – GACHAGUA now shocks Kenyans as he asks RUTO to do this after meeting CJ KOOME



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on President William Ruto to set up another meeting with Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Speaking during the opening of the Gilgil Technical College in Nakuru County yesterday, Gachagua said Ruto should discuss with CJ Koome about State Capture in the country and how to tackle it.

According to Gachagua, State Capture is hurting the country more than corruption, and as such they should focus more on State Capture other than corruption.

“Even if you met with the Chief Justice and discussed matters of corruption, had you sought my opinion, I would have respectfully asked you to also address the topic of state capture as it is more corrosive than even corruption.”

"Going forward, I would like to request your excellence you invite the Chief Justice to come for three to four hours to discuss state capture and plan how to end it,” said Gachagua.

On Monday, Ruto held a meeting with CJ Koome at State House Nairobi to deliberate on building approaches to fight corruption, enhance accountability, and facilitate the efficient and seamless delivery of services to the people of Kenya.

The meeting which brought together the three arms of government was also attended by Attorney General Justin Muturi, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Council of Governors (COG) chairperson Anne Waiguru and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

During the meeting, the three arms of government resolved to individually develop policies, guidelines, regulations, and legislative proposals to fight corruption, improve service delivery, and enhance institutional accountability.

They also committed to enhancing service delivery, fighting corruption, and promoting the overall administration of justice to enhance accountability.

