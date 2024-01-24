RUTO’s SHIF in limbo as doctors refuse to play ball – Look! He may be forced to change his mind if he wants this to work



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is in serious jeopardy.

This is after doctors rejected the proposal to pay a Ksh200,000 annual contribution to the scheme.

Speaking in Eldoret ahead of a doctor’s conference, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah, stated the proposed 2.75% salary reduction was too steep.

According to Atellah, the NHIF contribution was Ksh 1700, a figure which has now been revved up ten times after the Court of Appeal on Friday lifted orders blocking the implementation of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

While delivering his remarks, Dr. Atellah noted that the increase would force doctors to dig deeper into their pockets to access healthcare.

“Doctors have been under the comprehensive cover in the NHIF scheme. However, at the time of gazetting the SHIF, the comprehensive medical cover for doctors was repealed”, Atellah stated.

He noted that the implementation of the SHIF and the lack of comprehensive health coverage would deny doctors the opportunity to access affordable healthcare services that they offer to Kenyans.

Further, Atellah announced a 21-day strike notice for doctors in Uasin Gishu County, citing that the devolved unit was not honouring its end of the bargain in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed by two parties.

According to Atellah, Uasin Gishu County had failed to offer career progression to its doctors and was also underpaying in comparison to other counties.

In his speech, the KMPDU secretary General also cautioned insurance companies against delayed payments to doctors running hospitals.

Atellah noted that the issue that was brought to light during the onboarding of hospitals to the eTIMS portal was rampant with insurance companies delaying payments for up to two years.

The KMPDU’s disapproval of the SHIF comes after the court gave the government the go-ahead to implement the Act on January 19.

