Hosts nation, Ivory Coast sack coach JEAN-LOUIS GASSET after their 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast have parted ways with head coach, Jean-Louis Gasset after they suffered their heaviest defeat at the tournament.
Equatorial Guinea thrashed Ivory Coast 4-0 in their last
group-stage clash earlier this week.
It was the heaviest home defeat in Ivory Coast history and
they are the first Afcon host to lose two group games since they did so in
1984.
The move comes while Ivory Coast waits to find out if they
will advance to the last 16 of the tournament as one of the best four
third-placed teams.
Ivory Coast won their first match and lost the remaining
games in Group A.
If they do reach the last 16, the host nation will play
their next game with former midfielder Emerse Fae in charge.
The country's football federation (FIF) confirmed on
Wednesday that they have parted ways with Gasset.
"The contracts of coach Jean-Louis Gasset and his
assistant Ghislain Printant are terminated due to insufficient results,"
the FIF said in a statement.
