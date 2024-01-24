Hosts nation, Ivory Coast sack coach JEAN-LOUIS GASSET after their 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast have parted ways with head coach, Jean-Louis Gasset after they suffered their heaviest defeat at the tournament.

Equatorial Guinea thrashed Ivory Coast 4-0 in their last group-stage clash earlier this week.

It was the heaviest home defeat in Ivory Coast history and they are the first Afcon host to lose two group games since they did so in 1984.

The move comes while Ivory Coast waits to find out if they will advance to the last 16 of the tournament as one of the best four third-placed teams.

Ivory Coast won their first match and lost the remaining games in Group A.

If they do reach the last 16, the host nation will play their next game with former midfielder Emerse Fae in charge.

The country's football federation (FIF) confirmed on Wednesday that they have parted ways with Gasset.

"The contracts of coach Jean-Louis Gasset and his assistant Ghislain Printant are terminated due to insufficient results," the FIF said in a statement.