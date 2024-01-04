4 Nigerian men arrested after a middle-aged Kenyan man died under mysterious circumstances in their apartment at Riruta, Nairobi - Was he murdered? (Puzzling details).





Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - Four Nigerian nationals are in police custody after a 25-year-old man allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of their balcony in the Riruta area.

The victim, identified as Charles Waga Otieno, works at a nearby car wash and it is alleged that he met his death when he went to deliver a carpet to the individuals at Corner Heights Apartments, Naivasha Road.

According to the Nigerians, Otieno was reportedly paid Sh400 for the task.

They claimed that they heard him screaming and undressing before he leaped from the fifth floor to the ground floor, sustaining severe head injuries.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim’s mobile phone, earring and cap on the trail from house 56, where he delivered the carpet to the Nigerians.

Officers wondered why the victim did not have his trousers on when he fell.

“The victim was only found with his t-shirt on and did not have his pants,” an officer at the scene said.

Another neighbor said that the Nigerians were unbothered about the incident.

His death is shrouded in mystery since the railings on the balcony are too high for someone to just jump the way the suspects were describing how the incident happened.

The four foreign nationals are being held at Satellite Police Station pending ongoing investigations by the police, who are treating the case as a murder.

The motive behind the victim’s decision to jump to his death while naked remains unclear.

The body has been transferred to the mortuary, awaiting an autopsy.

The victim was a budding rapper but had to work at the neighbourhood car wash to be able to eke a living.

He was due to be interviewed next week by Radio Citizen presenter Willy M. Tuva over a song he had just released.

