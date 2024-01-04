4 Nigerian men arrested after a middle-aged Kenyan man died under mysterious circumstances in their apartment at Riruta, Nairobi - Was he murdered? (Puzzling details).

The victim, identified as Charles Waga Otieno, works at a nearby car
wash and it is alleged that he met his death when he went to deliver a carpet
to the individuals at Corner Heights Apartments, Naivasha Road.
According
to the Nigerians, Otieno was reportedly paid Sh400 for the task.
They claimed that they heard him screaming and undressing before he
leaped from the fifth floor to the ground floor, sustaining severe head
injuries.
Police responded to the scene and found the victim’s mobile phone,
earring and cap on the trail from house 56, where he delivered the carpet to
the Nigerians.
Officers wondered why the victim did not have his trousers on when he
fell.
“The victim was only found
with his t-shirt on and did not have his pants,” an officer at the scene said.
Another
neighbor said that the Nigerians were unbothered about the incident.
His death is shrouded in mystery since the railings on the balcony are
too high for someone to just jump the way the suspects were describing how the incident
happened.
The
four foreign nationals are being held at Satellite Police Station pending
ongoing investigations by the police, who are treating the case as a murder.
The
motive behind the victim’s decision to jump to his death while naked remains
unclear.
The body has been transferred to the mortuary,
awaiting an autopsy.
The victim was a budding rapper but had to work at the neighbourhood
car wash to be able to eke a living.
He was due to be interviewed next week by
Radio Citizen presenter Willy M. Tuva over a song he had just released.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
