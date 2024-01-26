This is what RUTO has threatened to do after Court of Appeal halted the deduction of the Housing Levy

Friday, January 26, 2024 - President William Ruto has reacted after the Court of Appeal, sitting in Nairobi, on Friday, stopped the deduction of the housing levy.
The government was deducting 1.5
per cent from each employee with employers matching with an equivalent amount.
That, however, grounded to a halt
after the appellate court declined to allow the collections to continue.
Speaking in Meru County on
Friday, the President said they will be appealing the decision.
He defended the housing
programme, describing it as the cornerstone of his plan to create employment for
jobless Kenyans.
"We are going to appeal the
decision. We will make the requisite law so that our agenda to create
employment for jobless youths who have finished school but have nowhere to go
is realized through the housing projects," the President said.
"It is the first time in
the Republic of Kenya that we have an administration that has a clear and
demonstrable plan to create jobs for millions of young Kenyans."
The President said the Housing
projects across the country have absorbed various skilled Kenyans into the
working bracket enabling them to earn a living.
He said his government looks
forward to creating about 300,000 jobs through the housing program before the
end of the year.
The declaration now means that
the Attorney General is likely to move to the Supreme Court to challenge the
decision.
