This is what RUTO has threatened to do after Court of Appeal halted the deduction of the Housing Levy



Friday, January 26, 2024 - President William Ruto has reacted after the Court of Appeal, sitting in Nairobi, on Friday, stopped the deduction of the housing levy.

The government was deducting 1.5 per cent from each employee with employers matching with an equivalent amount.

That, however, grounded to a halt after the appellate court declined to allow the collections to continue.

Speaking in Meru County on Friday, the President said they will be appealing the decision.

He defended the housing programme, describing it as the cornerstone of his plan to create employment for jobless Kenyans.

"We are going to appeal the decision. We will make the requisite law so that our agenda to create employment for jobless youths who have finished school but have nowhere to go is realized through the housing projects," the President said.

"It is the first time in the Republic of Kenya that we have an administration that has a clear and demonstrable plan to create jobs for millions of young Kenyans."

The President said the Housing projects across the country have absorbed various skilled Kenyans into the working bracket enabling them to earn a living.

He said his government looks forward to creating about 300,000 jobs through the housing program before the end of the year.

The declaration now means that the Attorney General is likely to move to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.