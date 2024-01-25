BUSTED: Man who claimed he built a house for his mother before the age of 25 exposed by the real house owner - People are living a lie on social media (LOOK).

Thursday, January 25, 2024 - A young man has been called out for lying on his X account after he shared photos of a house that he claimed he built for his mother.
He had bragged that he
built the house before he hit 25 and thanked God for the achievement.
“Built a house for my mum before the age of 25. Thank you, Lord,” he captioned the photos.
He was left with an egg
on his face after the real homeowner, who posted the house a year ago found the
tweet and exposed his lies.
“Congratulations on gifting my house to your mom without my
knowledge,” the real homeowner
wrote and exposed the young man’s fake life.
Check this out.
