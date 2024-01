"Dying" woman laments after she was fired from her job



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – A woman has taken to X to lament after she was fired from her job.

The woman who works at UC Davis' School of Veterinary Medicine, tweeted:

"My job really fired me because I'm dying. Lmfao. Y'all. Please do whatever you want. These companies do not care about you."

When asked what ails her, she wrote: "Lupus. In need of a kidney."