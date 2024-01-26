You cannot sue the Supreme Court!! – MIGUNA MIGUNA tells LSK after it sued the apex court for banning AHMEDNASIR

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has blasted the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) after it moved to court to sue the Supreme Court after it banned lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi from appearing before it.

In a statement on Thursday, the lawyers’ body said the decision to bar Ahmednasir together with employees of his law firm from appearing before the court is unconstitutional and unreasonable.

In the case filed under a certificate of urgency, LSK argues that Ahmednasir,, together with his employees, was never given an opportunity to be heard.

“It failed to consider other avenues of redress that were available,” reads the petition.

LSK further argues that the court did not consider the harm that would be caused to the lawyer and his employees as well as his clients.

"A democratic country requires pluralism, tolerance and broadmindedness which respectfully, the Supreme Court has failed to exercise," reads court papers.

However, reacting to LSK's move, Miguna said it is childish since a lower court cannot decide a ruling issued by a superior court.

“You can’t sue a court for a decision it has made.

"You certainly can’t sue the Supreme Court in an inferior court.

"That’s basic common sense. The Law Society of Kenya should stop these childish games. The @ahmednasirlaw issue isn’t for litigation,” Miguna added.

