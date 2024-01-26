You cannot sue the Supreme Court!! – MIGUNA MIGUNA tells LSK after it sued the apex court for banning AHMEDNASIR

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Controversial lawyer
and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has blasted the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) after
it moved to court to sue the Supreme Court after it banned lawyer Ahmednasir
Abdullahi from appearing before it.
In a statement on Thursday, the lawyers’ body said the
decision to bar Ahmednasir together with employees of his law firm from
appearing before the court is unconstitutional and unreasonable.
In the case filed under a certificate of urgency, LSK argues
that Ahmednasir,, together with his employees, was never given an opportunity
to be heard.
“It failed to consider other avenues of redress that were
available,” reads the petition.
LSK further argues that the court did not consider the harm
that would be caused to the lawyer and his employees as well as his clients.
"A democratic country requires pluralism, tolerance and
broadmindedness which respectfully, the Supreme Court has failed to
exercise," reads court papers.
However, reacting to LSK's move, Miguna said it is childish
since a lower court cannot decide a ruling issued by a superior court.
“You can’t sue a court for a decision it has made.
"You certainly can’t sue the Supreme Court in an
inferior court.
"That’s basic common sense. The Law Society of Kenya
should stop these childish games. The @ahmednasirlaw issue isn’t for litigation,”
Miguna added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
