DAVE CHAPPELLE calls out KATT WILLIAMS for going after black comedians



Monday, January 22, 2024 – American comedian Dave Chapelle has called out his colleague, Katt Williams, for going after fellow black comedians.

Dave Chapelle who reacted to Katt Williams' viral Club Shay Shay interview during his performance at a stand-up set at MonDeRays at the Hollywood Improv, expressed his disappointment.

He said "He ethered n*****. He didn't say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that."

What Dave meant was that he had not seen white comedians rake each other over the coals, but Katt went after a whole lot of Black entertainers.

He noted that "hurt people hurt people," but acknowledged he, himself, is also a hurt person and you don't see him throwing shade at his fellow comics.

Dave defended a couple of Katt's targets, specifically Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey, though they caught a couple strays. Chappelle said going after Cedric, who Katt said was stealing jokes, makes no sense because he's "old" and “fat”.

On Steve Harvey, Dave said he shouldn't draw any ire because he's out of the stand-up game at this point, focusing more on hosting TV shows like "Family Feud" and "Judge Steve Harvey."

Chappelle added his impersonation of Katt too, full of profanity and a high-pitched voice, before pointing out Katt Williams never owned up to what he did but instead chose to focus on what other comedians did to one another.

Dave rejected the claim that what Katt did was good for comedy, an argument comedian Deray Davis tried to make onstage. He noted that Katt released a special on the same day as the interview and it did fine.