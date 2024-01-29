Choose your spouse - Pastor NG’ANG’A parades all the unmarried women and men in his church on the pulpit after giving them a six-month ultimatum to find partners (VIDEO).



Monday, January 29, 2024 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church paraded unmarried members of his congregation on the pulpit and encouraged them to find a spouse.

Ng’ang’a started by urging male congregants who are not married to come to the pulpit.

Several men came forward and shortly after, he invited unmarried female congregants.

He then ordered the unmarried congregants to look at each other and see if they could get spouses.

He also promised to hold a special church service to pray for those who were not married in his church and told them to come with an offering during the service.

Last year, Ng’ang’a issued a six-month ultimatum to the singles in his church to find partners or leave the church.

Below is a video of the renowned preacher parading the singles in his church after giving them a six-month ultimatum to find partners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.