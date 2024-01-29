Choose your spouse - Pastor NG’ANG’A parades all the unmarried women and men in his church on the pulpit after giving them a six-month ultimatum to find partners (VIDEO).

Monday, January 29, 2024 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church paraded unmarried members of his congregation on the pulpit and encouraged them to find a spouse.
Ng’ang’a started by urging male
congregants who are not married to come to the pulpit.
Several men came forward and
shortly after, he invited unmarried female congregants.
He then ordered the unmarried
congregants to look at each other and see if they could get spouses.
He also promised to hold a special
church service to pray for those who were not married in his church and told
them to come with an offering during the service.
Last year, Ng’ang’a issued a six-month
ultimatum to the singles in his church to
find partners or leave the church.
Below is a video of the renowned
preacher parading the singles in his church after giving them a six-month
ultimatum to find partners.
You can't hate Pastor Ng'ang'a pic.twitter.com/ExyQUhKuK8— Kones. (@BCherich) January 29, 2024
