BANKY W and wife, ADESUA, celebrate their son, HAZAIAH, as he turns three



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – Entertainers, Banky W and Adesua, are celebrating their son, Hazaiah, as he turns three today, January 25.

Adesua shared adorable photos of their son on IG with the caption

‘I married the love of my life, and God gave us the love of our lives.

Happy 3rd birthday to our sunshine, Hazaiah Olusegun Champ Wellington.

You make our lives so beautiful, and we are incredibly honoured to call you our son.

You are the happiest, kindest, most intelligent, most beautiful boy in the entire universe.

We love you more than we can possibly put into words.’