Actor ALEC BALDWIN demands his 'Rust' trial for manslaughter of HALYNA HUTCHINS begins 'sooner rather than later' to 'minimize public vilification'



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – American actor, Alec Baldwin, has filed a petition to have his manslaughter trial 'sooner rather than later' in an attempt to 'minimize public vilification.'

The actor, 65, has been ordered to appear before a judge in New Mexico after prosecutors indicted him for a second time last week over the 'Rust' movie set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Court documents first obtained by TMZ found he has until February 1 to officially plea to the charges. He has consistently denied any responsibility for the shooting.

The documents reportedly saw Baldwin's attorneys request to use the actor's constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Baldwin may not need to physically travel to New Mexico for his February 1 court date, as he has the option to show up via phone or video conference.

His attorneys reportedly responded to the indictment in court filings almost immediately, arguing the ongoing media interest in his case could alter a jury's ability to be impartial.

The filings noted a speedy trial would 'minimize public vilification and suspicion', and may 'avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after a lengthy delay in prosecution.'

Baldwin was handed the new charges of involuntary manslaughter through negligent use of a firearm last week, similar charges that he previously faced before they were dropped last year.

The 65-year-old maintains that he was under the impression the gun he was handed on the movie set was a prop gun loaded with blanks.

He claims to have never pulled the trigger, and said the gun fired a live round unexpectedly when he pulled the hammer back and released it, ultimately killing Hutchins and wounding the film's director.

Prosecutors have countered that Baldwin should have personally checked that the gun was not loaded with live ammunition, despite such ammo already being banned on movie sets.

Following the second set of charges, his attorneys Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas said in a statement they 'look forward to our day in court.'

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.

The film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is set to stand trial in February, where she has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges.

Prosecutors charged her with failing to properly check the gun's ammunition and for allowing live rounds onto the Western movie set.