9-year-old boy lives alone in apartment for two-years after mother moves in with boyfriend

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – A nine-year-old boy in France was abandoned for two years in an unheated apartment after his mother moved in with her boyfriend 3 miles away.
His mother, who left him in 2020 to fend for himself, has
been sentenced to a six-month prison term, to be served at her home.
Her son lived alone in their council flat that had no
electricity or hot water, and even managed to get himself to school, where
teachers suspected nothing because he was a good student.
According to the Charente Libre newspaper,
he mostly lived off cakes and cold tinned food, occasionally pilfering tomatoes
from a neighbouring balcony in the flat in Nersac, near Angoulême, southwestern
France.
The boy, who washed in cold water, often wrapped himself up
in a sleeping bag and had to sleep under three blankets, the paper said.
Neighbours helped him by giving him food before one
anonymously reported the case to the authorities in 2022.
An investigation revealed the mother was living three miles
away with her new boyfriend.
The court heard that the 39-year-old, who was charged with
abandoning and endangering a minor, visited her son from time to time to take
him food.
The boy’s father, who lived in another town, was not
charged, and the boy was taken into care, aged 11.
When neighbours had expressed concerns to the mother, she
said she was caring for him and to stay out of her business.
The school did not raise the alarm because he appeared
normal and clean and earned good marks. Barbara Couturier, the mayor of Nersac,
said he appeared so normal.
“He was smiling, a very good pupil, always clean and polite.
Nothing suggested he was abandoned. I challenge anyone who can say they would
have detected this situation,” she told local media.
His mother told the court her son had lived with her, but
analysis of her phone records showed that her phone had hardly even been at the
flat.
“When there was a family and a village around the family, if
the mother neglected the child, it didn’t matter too much, because the rest of
the family and the whole village took care of the child. It’s not like that any
more,” a villager told local television.
0 Comments