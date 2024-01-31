CJ MARTHA KOOME fumes after RUTO’s men threatened to cut the Judiciary budget – We will not bow to that, Mr President!

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has expressed her anger after President William Rutos’s close lieutenants continued to threaten the Judiciary.

The lieutenants, led by Mogotio Member of Parliament Reuben Kiborek, threatened to cut the Judiciary budget if Judges and magistrates continue to rule against the government.

But speaking on Tuesday, Koome asserted that the merits of cases are determined according to pieces of evidence presented before the judges and cannot be swayed by politicians.

“We will never discuss the merit of a case that will be determined by the judge based on evidence, the law, and their understanding of whatever has been presented to the court and if the decision turns out to be erroneous and not acceptable to any party, they should appeal to the Court of Appeal,” Koome said.

She further stated that the decision-making process of the Judiciary would remain independent and cannot be discussed in any platform including the state house.

“Even when we open ourselves up to dialogue, one thing we will not open ourselves to is our decision-making independence.

"I want to take this opportunity to reassure our partners and Kenyans that we, the Judiciary, will remain independent, we will live up to the ideals of decisional autonomy as protected in the Constitution,” Koome stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST