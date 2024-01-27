KALONZO over the moon as it emerges RAILA is not interested in the presidency anymore – See what MIGUNA MIGUNA discovered?

Saturday, January 27, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not interested in becoming president anymore.

This was revealed by outspoken lawyer, Miguna Miguna, who stated that Raila may not be on the ballot come 2027, going by what is happening.

This comes even as the ODM Leader dropped the clearest hint that he will vie for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

Raila, who was speaking in Kwale during the ongoing party recruitment drive, compared himself to a sturdy tree that may be shaken by the wind but remains standing.

Raila said the ODM party has good plans for Kenyans and will only achieve that if more residents register themselves as members.

“Wanasema ati mti mkuu ukianguka wanandege huyumbayumba. Mimi sikuanaguka nilitingishwa tu kidogo na upepo lakini niko Imara,” Raila said.

However, responding to Raila’s remarks, Miguna said Raila was not interested in occupying the country’s top seat.

Miguna, an ally-turned-fierce critic of the opposition leader, said Raila was only interested in being the Luo’s kingpin, adding that his sixth stab at the presidency is already predictable.

“Predictable. Just like his sixth failure. Raila is not interested in the presidency. He only wants to control and continue pauperizing Luos until he dies,” Miguna said on the X platform.

Raila, who unsuccessfully vied for the fifth presidency in the 2022 polls, said his goal was to protect democracy and ensure justice for all Kenyans.

“These people are not following our fathers’ foundation and dream of fighting, poverty, hunger, illiteracy and bringing freedom and fairness,” he says.

Raila will be seeking to battle it out with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential ticket in the 2027 polls.

