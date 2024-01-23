An X user secures a lucrative job, barely a month after complaining of being jobless despite scoring a clean A and graduating from University of Nairobi with flying colours.

 

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - Last month, a jobless Kenyan man took to his X account to rant after tarmacking for years, despite scoring an A in KCSE and graduating from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

He posted a photo of his academic certificate on his X account on December 21, 2023, and wrote, Imagine I am here with no job in Kenya after scoring a clean A,’’.

He was reacting to news that the Government was exporting nurses to Saudi Arabia.

He has finally secured a job after being jobless for 5 years.

He posted a letter of the job contract sent to him and shared the good news with his followers.

He further said that he almost sold his car as he struggled with joblessness.

I finally secured a job. I almost sold my Axela when I was jobless but who is God,’ he wrote.

Check out the tweets.






The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments