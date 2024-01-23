An X user secures a lucrative job, barely a month after complaining of being jobless despite scoring a clean A and graduating from University of Nairobi with flying colours.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - Last month, a jobless Kenyan man took to his X account to rant after tarmacking for years, despite scoring an A in KCSE and graduating from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

He posted a photo of his academic certificate on his X account on December 21, 2023, and wrote, “Imagine I am here with no job in Kenya after scoring a clean A,’’.

He was reacting to news that the Government was exporting nurses to Saudi Arabia.

He has finally secured a job after being jobless for 5 years.

He posted a letter of the job contract sent to him and shared the good news with his followers.

He further said that he almost sold his car as he struggled with joblessness.

“I finally secured a job. I almost sold my Axela when I was jobless but who is God,’’ he wrote.

Check out the tweets.



















The Kenyan DAILY POST.