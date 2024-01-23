PHOTO of the axe recovered from one of the Nigerian men suspected of murdering RITA WAENI - He bought the axe a day before RITA’s brutal murder.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - A Nigerian man identified as William Ovie Opia was arrested on Sunday in connection with the brutal murder of slain University student Rita Waeni.

Detectives raided his apartment in Ndenderu, not far away from where Rita’s head was found dumped.

After conducting a search in the house, they recovered an axe which he reportedly bought online a day before Rita was murdered.

He alleged that he bought the axe for self-defense.

Detectives will conduct a forensic analysis to establish whether the axe was used to kill Rita.

The suspect was in the country illegally.

He had even managed to obtain a Kenyan Identity Card illegally.

The suspect is being held at Kasarani police station as detectives conduct more investigations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.