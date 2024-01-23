PHOTO of the axe recovered from one of the Nigerian men suspected of murdering RITA WAENI - He bought the axe a day before RITA’s brutal murder.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - A Nigerian man identified as William Ovie Opia was arrested on Sunday in connection with the brutal murder of slain University student Rita Waeni.
Detectives raided his
apartment in Ndenderu, not far away from where Rita’s head was found dumped.
After conducting a
search in the house, they recovered an axe which he reportedly bought online a
day before Rita was murdered.
He alleged that he
bought the axe for self-defense.
Detectives will
conduct a forensic analysis to establish whether the axe was used to kill Rita.
The suspect was in the
country illegally.
He had even managed to
obtain a Kenyan Identity Card illegally.
The suspect is being
held at Kasarani police station as detectives conduct more investigations.
