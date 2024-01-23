Dr. MBITI MWONDI warns men against sleeping in a woman’s house after attending to a patient whose ear was chopped off after being found in a woman’s house.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - A local doctor has warned men against sleeping in a woman’s house after attending to a patient whose ear was chopped off.

The victim spent the night in a woman’s house, not knowing that she was seeing another man.

His ear was chopped off after he was found in the house by the woman’s boyfriend.

Dr. Mbiti said they had a hard time in the theatre trying to save the victim’s life and warned men to be careful.

"Dear men do not sleep in a woman’s house hata kama niwewe unalipa rent, Ile kazi tumefanya theatre this morning kuokoa boy child it’s not worth risking it.

"Sikio moja imeenda lakini he will live.Mapenzi sumu!!Fear women,’’ he wrote on his X account.

