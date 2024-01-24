Alleged mentally unstable woman goes head-to-head with White Garment church Pastor during prayers on the street (VIDEO)



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – A hilarious video of an alleged mentally unstable woman going head-to-head with a White Garment church Pastor during prayers on the street has been shared online.

As the Pastor prayed and walked around, the alleged mentally unstable woman mimicked him and even pointed in the same direction as he did while people looked on.

Watch the video below