Outrage as newborn baby dies 'after doctor jumped on pregnant woman's stomach during labour'

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – A hospital in Serbia has sparked outrage following the death of a newborn baby 'after a doctor jumped on a pregnant woman's stomach during labour'
According to Mail Online, a Roma woman accused her
gynaecologist of 'jumping on her stomach' and insulting her ethnicity while she
was in labour. Her newborn later died.
The doctor in the northwestern town of Sremska Mitrovica has
since been arrested on accusations of jeopardising a person's health, police
confirmed, and was in custody.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the town's General
Hospital responded to the calls, approving new measures allowing women to
appoint one person of choice to accompany them in childbirth, provided they can
pass standard medical checks.
But the victim today told local media that a post-mortem
report simply concluded that her baby's death was caused by 'violent
childbirth'.
Following the incident, social media was flooded with
similar testimonies involving abuse during gynaecological procedures and
medical staff allegedly assaulting patients in Serbia.
Activists say women in the region have faced abusive medical
treatment for decades, where discussions of such issues are often taboo.
In Serbia and across the Balkans, a combination of
patriarchal values and a weak legal system has allowed for various types of
violence against women to often go unchecked.
The Kreni-Promeni advocacy group has said it collected more
than 190,000 signatures in a petition calling for reforms that would allow for
pregnant women to be accompanied by a partner while giving birth.
The petition was delivered to the Serbian health ministry
this morning.
'This is a call to protect all future mothers, so that they
can feel safer and that they will bring their babies to the world in a better
and less stressful environment,' said Marina Pavlic, executive director of
Kreni-Promeni, in a statement.
Responding to news of the case last week, Minister of Health
Danica Grujičić said: 'Obstetric violence is inadmissible. We must give special
attention and care to pregnant women and women in labour. We will work on
additional education of colleagues and protect mothers and pregnant women in
every way.'
But she went on to caution against a mass discrediting of
doctors.
