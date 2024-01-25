Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 full fixtures revealed as hosts Ivory Coast qualifies as best losers



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – The Round of 16 fixtures of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is now complete with eight matches to be played.

Hosts Cote D’Ivoire made it to the next stage as one of the best third-placed teams heading into the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This comes after Morocco defeated Zambia 1-0 and DR Congo held Tanzania to a goalless draw on Wednesday night to pave the way for Cote D’Ivoire to advance to the next stage.

Cote D’Ivoire will now face current champions Senegal in the Round of 16.

Here is the full list of AFCON round 16 fixtures.

Saturday, January 27

Angola v Namibia

Nigeria v Cameroon

Sunday, January 28

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea

Egypt v Democratic Republic of Congo

Monday, January 29

Cape Verde v Mauritania

Senegal v Ivory Coast

Tuesday, January 30

Mali v Burkina Faso

Morocco v South Africa