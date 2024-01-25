Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 full fixtures revealed as hosts Ivory Coast qualifies as best losers

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – The Round of 16 fixtures of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is now complete with eight matches to be played.
Hosts Cote D’Ivoire made it to the next stage as one of the
best third-placed teams heading into the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of
Nations (AFCON).
This comes after Morocco defeated Zambia 1-0 and DR Congo
held Tanzania to a goalless draw on Wednesday night to pave the way for Cote
D’Ivoire to advance to the next stage.
Cote D’Ivoire will now face current champions Senegal in the
Round of 16.
Here is the full list of AFCON round 16 fixtures.
Saturday, January 27
Angola v Namibia
Nigeria v Cameroon
Sunday, January 28
Equatorial Guinea v Guinea
Egypt v Democratic Republic of Congo
Monday, January 29
Cape Verde v Mauritania
Senegal v Ivory Coast
Tuesday, January 30
Mali v Burkina Faso
Morocco v South Africa
0 Comments