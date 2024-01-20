A GSU officer arrested in connection to the mysterious death of NELVIN MUSETI, who died at her apartment in Lang’ata - See what was discovered after detectives conducted forensic analysis.





Saturday, January 20, 2024 - A General Service Unit (GSU) officer has been arrested in connection with the mysterious death of Nelvin Museti, a 28-year-old lady who reportedly jumped from the third floor of an apartment in Lang’ata on Thursday last week.

Victor Otieno Ouma, who is based at GSU’s Ruaraka headquarters, was arrested after a forensic analysis of the victim’s phone suggested his potential presence during her death.

Victor was in constant communication with Nelvin on the fateful day she died.

Further forensic analysis indicated that he joined her for the night after buying alcohol.

A police report indicated that Nelvin jumped to her death.

“It was reported by the caretaker of Ascort apartments in Lang'ata near Cleanshelf that there was a lady who had jumped from the third floor of the said apartments.

"The scene was visited by police and the body of one Nelvin Museti, a female adult aged 28 years, was found at the back of the said apartments,” read the police report.

“The deceased, who is said to have been living alone, is believed to have jumped at around 0550hrs from the balcony of her house which attracted the attention of the neighbours when they heard a thud.

"The body which had no physical injuries but blood oozing from the nose has been moved to the city mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” the reported added.

When police visited her apartment, they recovered used condom, an empty Viceroy bottle, a 2-liter soft drink, and a partially smoked roll of bhang, evidence suggesting the presence of another individual during the incident.

“Investigations were immediately commenced whereby a mobile telephone analysis of the victim's phone was carried out and it was established a mobile subscriber 0723588227 later identified as No 114270 PC Victor Ouma was found to have been in constant communication with the victim,” a subsequent police report on the same incident reads.

“Further analysis revealed that the subscriber proceeded and joined the victim at her apartment for the night additionally he was found to have purchased an alcoholic drink for Ksh.1,650 before joining the victim, further investigations are ongoing to establish whether an alteration occurred in the apartment between the nights of 10-11/1/2024,”. added the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.