Thugs steal a car belonging to Luo Council of Elders Chairman, KER ODUNGI RANDA, during the 30th memorial of the late JARAMOGI OGINGA ODINGA (PHOTO).

Sunday, January 21, 2024 - Luo Council of Elders Chairman, Ker Odungi Randa, is looking for his Toyota Premio which was stolen during the 30th memorial of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga held at Ofafa Hall in Kisumu.

Ker, who was among the guests, left his car in the parking lot, only to find it missing.

The thugs had attended the event disguised as guests.

Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, took to his Facebook page and urged anyone who has information concerning the stolen car to report to the police.

“This vehicle which belongs to Ker Odungi Randa was stolen this afternoon in Kisumu during the 30-year remembrance of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga. If you have seen such a car somewhere, please get in touch with the police or inbox me,” Alai wrote.

Lately, Ker has been facing a lot of tragedies, amid leadership wrangles.

Last year December, he lost his son to suicide.

Three weeks later, he lost another son to a road accident.





